Sevyn Banks said he buys into the mantra “look good, play good.”

Swapping jersey numbers has helped the junior cornerback in the “look good” department, but Banks is striving to make a greater impact on the field in 2020. Tallying 11 tackles and appearing in all 14 games in 2019, Banks is vying to earn the No. 2 cornerback position in the Ohio State defense.

In the midst of a unique offseason, Banks said he feels comfortable with the season — and his opportunity to start — approaching.

“We’re taking it day by day right now. I’m taking it day by day right now,” Banks said. “I just can’t wait to get on the field and I can’t wait to show it.”

With the new opportunity also comes a new look for the Florida native.

Donning No. 12 throughout his Ohio State career, Banks spoke with junior linebacker Teradja Mitchell halfway through the 2019 season about getting No. 7 — saying that “it’s only right.”

“Seven is a lot of things for me,” Banks said. “My name’s Sevyn. My mom’s a real biblical person. She named me Sevyn. It took God seven days to make the Earth. It’s a completion number and it’s just real common in the Bible. Seven all the way around, that’s just me.”

Banks said he played on both offense and defense in high school. His constant presence on the field combined with his No. 24 jersey and name earned him the nickname “24/7.”

Donning a necklace with “24/7” on it to his latest media availability, Banks said that his nickname does not stem from a wide receiver’s ability to catch the ball on him.

“This don’t mean the wide receivers are always open. This ain’t that,” Banks said.

Other than Banks’ number, the Ohio State secondary will also look different in 2020.

With the departures of cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette to the NFL, Banks said the competition for the starting spot opposite redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade has been a daily process.

Despite saying that a competitive environment is always present at Ohio State, Banks said he has widened his thought process by taking the mindsets of Okudah and Arnette and pairing it with his approach.

“Being the backup for Jeff and Damon, [I learned] a lot actually,” Banks said. “They’re very smart. They’re two different people and I get game from both sides and I just put it to my talent.”

Head coach Ryan Day included Banks in a group of players that will need to step up in the secondary.

Although lacking starts, Day said the group tasked with filling the gaps left by Okudah, Arnette and safety Jordan Fuller are being developed by defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

“These guys all played in games,” Day said Sept. 17 on “The Ryan Day Show” on 97.1 The Fan. “While they’re inexperienced in terms of starting and playing in championship-level games, they have played football and they do have snaps under their belts.”

Coombs, who described the secondary as having “inexperienced talent,” said the main thing Banks needs to work on is his consistency.

“He’s got to be consistent in his performance and his preparation,” Coombs said Sept. 22 in a Zoom call. “But at the same time, I’ve been very, very pleased with Sevyn. I think he’s an explosive athlete. I think he’s big and long and very much in the tradition of the corners we’ve had here at Ohio State, so I’m excited to coach him and see how he fares out there.”

Banks echoed his coach’s desire for consistent play while also emphasizing the need to play smart.

“I just gotta do me and keep balling,” Banks said.

In line with his move to be consistent, Banks said the temporary departure of Wade did not change his approach to the position with the season opener against Nebraska looming Oct. 24.

“My thought process about that, it never really changed,” Banks said. “I always came in to ball and that’s never going to change –– whoever’s here, no matter what’s going on.”