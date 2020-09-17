The Buckeyes are now two-for-two in retaining formerly opted-out players.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade announced that he would be returning to Ohio State for the 2020 season in an appearance on ESPN Thursday. Wade, who initially opted out Monday, did not sign with an agent.

“Back in January, I didn’t go to the draft and my goal was to come back and be a captain and get my degree,” Wade said. “Then they canceled football, now it’s back, so since it’s back we have a chance to win the national championship and that’s been my goal since day one.”

Wade’s decision comes just a day after the Big Ten announced that it will reinstate its season starting Oct. 23. Redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis announced his intentions to rejoin the team Wednesday on Twitter.