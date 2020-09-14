After making the decision to come back for his redshirt junior season, Shaun Wade has chosen not to be the No. 1 cornerback for Ohio State.

Wade becomes the second Buckeye to opt out of the season, joining redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis who made the decision Friday. Wade announced his decision to forgo the season and prepare for the NFL draft in a video released on Twitter Monday.

“In light of COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding our season, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wade said in the video.

Wade is projected to be an early-round draft choice in the 2021 NFL draft.