The fallout of the Big Ten’s postponement decision has reached the Ohio State football roster.

Junior guard Wyatt Davis told Yahoo Sports Friday that he will opt out of the college football season in order to prepare for the NFL draft. Davis is the first Buckeye to opt out of the season.

“As the weeks went on, after the initial cancellation, the news didn’t seem to favor that we would have the opportunity to play for a national championship if there was a season,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “At this point, my family and I made the decision that it would be the best decision to take the next step.”

Davis joins a growing list of collegiate football players, such as LSU junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Georgia graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who have decided to forgo the college football season.

Ohio State had its season postponed Aug. 11.

Davis is projected to land in the first round of the NFL draft.