Another Short North bar will close due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Fours On High, located at 1120 N. High St., was “devastated” to announce that it is closing its doors effective immediately Tuesday — but it’s unclear if the move is permanent. The sister bar of Threes Above High had its grand opening Aug. 1 of last year, and after only over a year of operation, the bar must now shut down to make changes due to the pandemic, according to social media posts from the bar Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to add some space for more seating, because with the constant rule changes, curfews and restrictions, we just can’t make ends meet with the amount of people we can fit in our location,” the post stated.

The post said that Fours on High’s future was “uncertain” and had no mention of a reopening date. The bar did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.