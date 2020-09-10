Ohio State ice hockey was given the same sentence as fall sports Thursday: a delayed season.

The Hockey Commissioners Association, representing the 11 men’s and women’s ice hockey conferences, including the Big Ten, announced Thursday that the 2020-21 Division I ice hockey season will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did not set a deadline for returning to play.

“From day one, our discussions have centered around providing our student-athletes safe, meaningful competition opportunities,” Jennifer Flowers, Western Collegiate Hockey Association women’s league commissioner, said in a statement. “While our desire was to begin the season as scheduled, our Board and the leadership at our member institutions recognize that is not an option given the current climate.”

While the HCA is still anticipating a return to play, the individual conferences may not be playing in unison.

“Each conference will announce plans for the season individually. We look forward to enjoying the college hockey experience this season,” the HCA statement reads.