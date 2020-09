Matt Goldman, a first-year in journalism, spent nine days in isolation housing at a Marriott hotel. This is his week in isolation.

Confined to their rooms and delivered food and water jugs every two days, students at the Marriott said they thought they were making the best of the situation. But some, like Cole Spiegler, a first-year in business analytics, said the loneliness was difficult.

“It’s not fun being alone all day, it’s hard to find something to do and it’s very boring,” Spiegler said.