With the vote to postpone the season already passed, Ohio State has turned its attention to a safe return to play.

In an interview Wednesday on WOSU’s public affairs talk show “All Sides with Ann Fisher,” University President Kristina Johnson was empathetic to the university’s student athletes, but pointed out that safety remains a top priority at the university as planning for the season continues.

“I understand how painful and frustrating it is for players to have worked so hard to be at this place and at this performance, but I have to step back and say also that we need to put safety first,” Johnson said.

On Monday, the Big Ten released the results of the Aug. 11 vote, which showed a result of 11-3 in favor of postponement. Johnson confirmed that she was one of the three votes that did not agree with the postponement decision.

While disappointed in the result of the vote, Johnson said that her intention is to move forward and continue to gather information in order for a safe return to play.

“I’m disappointed with the vote, and it is what it is, so we’re going to move forward and continue to get more information so that we can make all of us comfortable as we look forward to starting sports that all our athletes can be safe,” Johnson said.

The Big Ten made the decision Aug. 11 to postpone the fall sports season. In terms of the potential return of the football season, Johnson noted that the decision was to postpone and not to cancel.

Johnson said the purpose behind the delay was to provide more time for information to be gathered, and she said that has happened.

In terms of football returning in the fall, Johnson said she has confidence in Ohio State’s protocols to keep players safe.

“You’ve got to make sure the individuals that are doing that are not infectious and that they can play, and I believe that we have the kind of protocols that will allow us to do that,” Johnson said.