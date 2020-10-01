Chris Holtmann said he just wanted to play basketball regardless of the games’ locations — even if it means moving a venue from a destination vacation location to the Midwest.

Ohio State was set to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, but COVID-19 concerns have forced the tournament — under a different name — to be played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With college basketball’s start Nov. 25 less than two months away, Ohio State head coach Holtmann said a schedule is being put together while his team develops and adapts.

Regardless of location, Holtmann said he appears to have got what he wished for.

“I prayed for just a season,” Holtmann said Sept. 21 on “Buckeye Roundtable” on 97.1 The Fan. “I said, ‘Hey, we’ll play anywhere, anytime.’ And I think God probably took me at my word on that. We’re going to South Dakota instead of the Bahamas.”

Holtmann said he anticipates the season will open with this tournament, consisting of Ohio State, Duke, Memphis, West Virginia, Wichita State, Utah, Texas A&M and Creighton. Holtmann said the only holdout may be Duke, who was yet to commit to the tournament.

Beyond the potential opener, Holtmann said that although the scheduling has been frantic since the start date was established, he believes it will look “more similar than dissimilar” to what the Buckeyes had scheduled before the season was altered.

“Now that we have an exact start date — Nov. 25 — then what happens now is our days are consumed with how to fit our schedule within that time frame,” Holtmann said. “Basically the first two weeks of the season were eliminated, and now it’s the wild, wild West in scheduling in college basketball right now.”

Ohio State was originally set to begin its season Nov. 11 against Oakland.

On the homefront, Holtmann said that the team is starting to move into more team-oriented activities with the first day of practice being Oct. 14 and that the team is still being COVID-19 tested regularly.

Holtmann also said that the players have been following the safety guidelines even when away from the gym.

Ohio State is in the midst of a 23-day transition period that allows the team to participate in activities up to 12 hours each week. The transition period runs up to the first day of practice, according to the plan approved by the NCAA Division I Council Sept. 16.

With practices a few weeks away, Holtmann pointed to freshman and former three-star recruit Zed Key as someone who could potentially be ready to play on opening day. He said he was impressed by his physicality over the summer practice months.

“He is a presence, he is really physical,” Holtmann said. “We’re going to need his length and size. He’s done a nice job for us.”

The other freshman Eugene Brown III has also had an impressive start with the team, but he still has some areas to grow his game, Holtmann said.

Among returning players, Holtmann pointed to junior forward Justin Ahrens as someone who had a solid summer. Senior forward Kyle Young and redshirt junior Justice Sueing are working their way back to full health, Holtmann said.

In terms of leadership during the pandemic months, Holtmann said that the team’s veterans, specifically Young and redshirt senior CJ Walker, have been great leaders for the team.

“I just love the leadership of CJ and Kyle,” Holtmann said. “I think it’s outstanding. It’s really, really good.”

With the extended time away from each other, it’s taken a little more time than usual to get a full read on the team. However, Holtmann said he’s looking forward to getting the preseason started.

“We’re learning a lot more about our team that maybe we would’ve learned back in August or July in a typical season,” Holtmann said. “But it’s exciting. Can’t wait to get started with them.”