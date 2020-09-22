Although the color of the leaves will be different, fall sports will get an opportunity to compete a few seasons later than usual.

The Division I Board of Directors approved a plan Tuesday to conduct postponed fall championships in the spring, according to an NCAA release. The decision includes reduced tournament sizes and newly set start dates.

“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” Denise Trauth, acting board chair and president of Texas State, said. “We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances.”

Championship brackets for team sports will be reduced to 75 percent their normal capacities.

Women’s volleyball will begin competition Jan. 22, with men’s and women’s cross country and men’s water polo also starting in January.

Men’s and women’s soccer will begin Feb. 3 while field hockey will begin nine days later on Feb. 12.

The NCAA left the first practice date up to each institution.