Ohio State reported another 387 cases of COVID-19 among students Wednesday evening.

Over the 24-hour period of Aug. 31, 269 out of 4,013 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-31 to 882. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 6.7 percent.

In the same 24-hour period, 98 of 1,014 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 9.66 percent. Out of 2,999 students living on campus who were tested, 171 were positive for COVID -19, for a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

The university tested more than 28,163 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14-31, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard. The cumulative positivity rate for tested students is 3.13 percent.

Ohio State last reported COVID-19 data Saturday with a total of 495 positive student cases. University President Kristina M. Johnson said in a universitywide email Friday Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily. The university’s website now says it will be updated when complete results from a 24-hour period of surveillance testing is available.

Ohio State also reported 20 out of 1,224 employees tested Aug. 1-31 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.63 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 902 out of 29,387 tested.

The university has 297 of 462 beds available in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 198 students are in isolation housing and 99 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.