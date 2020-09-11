Ohio State will have no spring break in the spring in order to limit travel-related exposure to COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

In a universitywide email, Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron said this schedule adjustment is one of several changes to the spring semester due to COVID-19.

Instead of a spring break, there will be two “instructional breaks” Feb. 9 and March 31.

McPheron also said that the first week of classes for spring semester, Jan. 11-15, will be online so the university community can quarantine before any in-person sessions.

Classes will end April 21 with reading day on April 22 and final exams April 23-29, according to the email. Final exams were originally scheduled for April 28-May 4. Commencement will be May 9 in “a format to be determined based on safety guidelines in place in the spring.”

McPheron said that the university community should expect a similar approach to spring semester as was taken to fall semester as a default, including testing, contact tracing and personal behaviors, but decisions will depend on the “evolution of COVID-19 science” and commitment to the safety measures in place.