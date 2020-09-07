Ohio State reported another 124 cases of COVID-19 among students Sunday.

Over the 24-hour period of Friday, 93 out of 1,749 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 4 to 1,500, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5.32 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Friday, 84 of 1,541 off-campus students tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 5.45 percent, down significantly from the 9.61 percent positivity rate for Thursday and the 11.03 percent positive rate of Wednesday. Out of 208 students living on campus who were tested, 9 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 4.33 percent, holding relatively steady with previous days.

The university has tested more than 40,377 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 4, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ohio State also reported 25 out of 1493 employees tested Aug.1-Sept. 4 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.65 percent. Total university employee positive COVID-19 tests are 1,525.

The university has 477 of 858 beds occupied in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. Of those students, 335 students are in isolation housing and 142 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.

Additional data provided in this article is a result of an independent Lantern analysis.