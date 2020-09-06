Ohio State reported another 157 cases of COVID-19 among students Saturday.

Over the 24-hour period of Thursday, 151 out of 2,542 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 3 to 1,376, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 5.94 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Thursday, 84 of 874 off-campus student residents tested were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 9.61 percent, a notable decrease from the 11.03 percent positivity rate for Wednesday and the lowest since reporting began. Out of 1,668 students living on campus who were tested, 67 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 4.02 percent; this is up from the 3.47 percent and 3.33 percent positivity rates of the previous two days. The combined 24-hour positivity rate for Thursday is 5.94 percent.

The university has 446 of 858 available beds occupied in quarantine and isolation housing. 321 students are in isolation housing and 125 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard. The university’s quarantine and isolation capacity increased by 396 beds since last reported.

The university tested 38,187 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 3, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ohio State also reported 23 out of 1,458 employees tested Aug. 1-Sept. 3 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.58 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 1,399.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.

Additional data provided in this article is a result of an independent Lantern analysis.