Ohio State reported 163 new student COVID-19 cases and the off-campus resident positivity rate for the 24-hour period of Thursday decreased from 9.5 to 6.3 percent of tested students.

Over the 24-hour period of Thursday, 96 out of 2,776 Ohio State students tested were positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases for Aug. 14-Sept. 10 to 2,097, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 3.5 percent.

In the same 24-hour period Thursday, 70 of 1,107 off-campus students tested positive for COVID-19. Out of 1,669 students living on campus who were tested, 26 were positive for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 1.6 percent, holding steady below 2 percent. The university tested 54,344 students for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 10, according to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ohio State also reported 28 out of 1,725 employees tested Aug.1-Sept. 10 were positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate for tested employees is 1.62 percent. Total university positive COVID-19 tests are 2,097.

The university has 413 of 858 beds occupied in on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. 290 students are in isolation housing and 123 are in quarantine housing, according to the dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is for people who have been exposed to a disease and isolation is for people who are sick with the disease.