The Lantern Sports podcast welcomed Ohio State football historian Jack Park to discuss his top five greatest single-game performances in Buckeye history.

Park provides extensive insight and a flash to the past to recall the most legendary performances in Ohio State’s 130 years of football.

And with the Big Ten season starting back up, more legendary performances may be in store in 2020.

