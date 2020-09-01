As outcries from Big Ten parent associations seek a discussion with the Big Ten, President Donald Trump was able to accomplish the feat to discuss “immediately starting up Big Ten football.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren held conversations surrounding the conference’s decision to cancel the season and a potential return to play. The Big Ten confirmed that a “productive conversation” took place between the president and commissioner.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!” Trump said in a tweet.

While Trump indicated that they were on the “one yard line” to getting the season started, the Big Ten stressed that they are working diligently for a safe return to play.

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible,” a Big Ten statement reads.

The Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports Aug. 11.