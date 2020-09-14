The university extended its current suspension of in-person student organizations indefinitely.

The initial suspension began Aug. 28 and was supposed to end Sept. 2, but it was extended through Sunday. However, as the university continues to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates after Labor Day weekend, the suspension will last until further notice, according to an email sent to student organization leaders Monday.

According to Ohio State’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Sunday, 2,209 out of 57,449 tested students — 3.85 percent — were positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Outdoor tents located at Hale Green, outside of Traditions at Scott and Curl Market will be available for “informal gatherings” of student groups containing 10 or less people, the email states.