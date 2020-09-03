As some students continue to dodge pets and kick sofas during their living room workouts, others are heading back to the gym after months of COVID-19.

Since the RPAC’s reopening Aug. 10, the Recreational Sports Department has gradually increased its hours of operation and worked to reopen other campus exercise facilities such as the Jesse Owens South Recreation Center — which opened Aug. 25 — and the North Recreation Center, which opened Monday. Students working out in Ohio State’s facilities have said they are glad to return.

Marci Shumaker, senior director of programs and administration in the Department of Recreational Sports, said the North Recreation Center and JO South have reached capacity almost every day since they opened, causing some gym-goers to have to wait in line to get in. The RPAC has yet to reach capacity due to the size of the facility.

Information regarding facility hours and their corresponding capacity limits can be found on the Department of Recreational Sports’ website, Shumaker said. The website also lists the facility’s current capacity count.

“Those are updated hourly for students to get a feel for how busy a particular space is,” Shumaker said.

Masks must be worn in common spaces and must be worn until strenuous activity begins, according to the website. Masks must also be worn during activities like climbing, bouldering, weight lifting (including spotters), walking and pickleball. Equipment has also been moved to promote physical distancing.

For those who are interested in visiting one of the recreation centers on campus, Shumaker said she recommends students find what time of day they feel most comfortable to go.

Maria Boyer, a third-year in strategic communication, said she goes to the RPAC anytime she has an on-campus class, which is about three or four times a week.

“It’s really nice to have somewhere to workout. It makes it easier compared to my apartment,” Boyer said.

Knowing the precautions Ohio State has taken to maintain social distancing along with the enforcement of masks being worn are some of the reasons why Boyer said she was not nervous to return to working out on campus.

“I do prefer going to the gym because of all the machines, weights and other equipment. It also gives you more motivation seeing others workout near you,” Boyer said.

Like Boyer, Emily Johnson, a first-year in nutritional sciences, has also tried exercising at home, but said she found that working out in her dorm just doesn’t work for her.

“Everything was spread out and no one was near me. I would definitely go again,” Johnson said.