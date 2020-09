Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Thursday, Sept. 3

Beer Garden Music Series Featuring: Michael Pingue 6 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

Friday, Sept. 4

Country Line Dancing 7 p.m. at Flannigan’s Dublins (FREE)

KC and The Moonlighters 8 p.m. at The Harry Buffalo Westerville (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Saving Escape Drive-In Concert 7 p.m. at North High Brewing ($20-$70)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Monday, Sept. 7

The Blue Cats at Woodland Tavern 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($10)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday Karaoke Nights 9:30 p.m. at Pastimes Crosswoods (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Food trucks for Charity 4 p.m. at Hills Market (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Thursdays in the Garden Presented by CMA’s Loud & Proud 6 p.m. at Columbus Museum of Art (Price varies)

Friday, Sept. 4

Gallery Happy Hour 6 p.m. at Wanderlust Studio (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Draft Day at Park Street Tavern 12 p.m. at Park Street Tavern ($2)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day Tacos-Tequila-Wine 11 a.m. at Fronteras (FREE)

BBQ & Wine 3 p.m. at Wyandotte Winery (FREE)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Beginner Forging Project: Bottle Opener 6:30 p.m. at Central Ohio School of Metalwork, LLC ($125)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Tiny Food Workshop 6 p.m. at Clay Cafe Grandview ($120)

Chat and Draw 7 p.m. online (FREE)

Friday, Sept. 4

Hogwarts Weekend! Wizarding Hat with Aly 6:30 p.m. at Wine and Canvas Columbus ($35)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Hop from Home- September Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. at Short North Arts District (FREE)

Monday, Sept. 7

Intro to Bladesmithing- Railroad Spike Knife 6 p.m. at Central Ohio School of Metalwork ($150)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Sidewalk Doodles 8 a.m . at Grandview Heights Public Youth Services (FREE)

OTHER

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Thursday, Sept. 3

Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center (FREE)

Friday, Sept. 4

Dinner Skate 6 p.m. at Skate Zone 71 ($10)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Scioto River Kayak Paddle 1 p.m. at The Scioto River ($40)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Green Lawn Cemetery Historical Bike Tour 1 p.m. at Green Lawn Abbey Preservation Association ($25)

Monday, Sept. 7

The Beekeeper Experience 9 a.m. at 410 Town St. ($35)

Tuesday, Sept. 8