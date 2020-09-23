Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Robert Mason Solo Piano at the Blū Note Jazz Cafe 7 p.m. at Blu Note Jazz Cafe (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 17

DITT ft Casting Crowns 6 p.m. at South Drive-In ($100-$175)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Ledos Tavern Welcomes Free Range Chicken 8 p.m. at Ledos Tavern (FREE)

A Night At The Drive-In With Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler 6 p.m. at Westland Mall ($160-$360)

Monday, Sept. 28

Monday Night Karaoke! 7 p.m. at The Point on Main Street (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Meatless Meals and More: All About Plant-based Eating 1 p.m. Online (FREE)

An Evening with Sagamore Spirit Rye 6 p.m. at Rye River Social (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 24

Schmidt’s Restaurant & Sausage Haus Gig 7 p.m. at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus (FREE)

Friday, Sept. 25

Fourteen Twenty Nine 4 p.m. at Land Grant Brewing (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 26

Columbus Coffee Festival 9 a.m. at Ohio Village (See website)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Food Trucks for Charity 4 p.m. at Hills Market (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Friday, Sept. 25

Movie Under The Stars -DOUBLE FEATURE- Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941) 6:30 p.m. at Green Lawn Abbey Preservation ($5)

Saturday, Sept. 26

Hocus Pocus 5:30 p.m. at New Albany Park (FREE)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Harvest Blooms 10 a.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19)

Monday, Sept. 28

Sidewalk Doodles 8 a.m. at Grandview Heights Public Library Youth Services (FREE)

Horse Ballet – Paintings by Karen Brenner 9 a.m. at The Hilton Downtown (FREE)

OTHER

Thursday, Sept. 24

“Crazy Rich Asians” at Easton Fashion Night x Fashion Meets Philanthropy 6:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10)

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

Berliner Bike Park Grand Opening 10 a.m. at Berliner Park (FREE)

Sunday, Sept. 27

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial 10 a.m. at Ohio Statehouse (FREE)