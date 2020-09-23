Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Robert Mason Solo Piano at the Blū Note Jazz Cafe 7 p.m. at Blu Note Jazz Cafe (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 17
DITT ft Casting Crowns 6 p.m. at South Drive-In ($100-$175)
Saturday, Sept. 19
Ledos Tavern Welcomes Free Range Chicken 8 p.m. at Ledos Tavern (FREE)
A Night At The Drive-In With Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler 6 p.m. at Westland Mall ($160-$360)
Monday, Sept. 28
Monday Night Karaoke! 7 p.m. at The Point on Main Street (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Meatless Meals and More: All About Plant-based Eating 1 p.m. Online (FREE)
An Evening with Sagamore Spirit Rye 6 p.m. at Rye River Social (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 24
Schmidt’s Restaurant & Sausage Haus Gig 7 p.m. at Schmidt’s Sausage Haus (FREE)
Friday, Sept. 25
Fourteen Twenty Nine 4 p.m. at Land Grant Brewing (FREE)
Saturday, Sept. 26
Columbus Coffee Festival 9 a.m. at Ohio Village (See website)
Sunday, Sept. 27
Food Trucks for Charity 4 p.m. at Hills Market (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Friday, Sept. 25
Movie Under The Stars -DOUBLE FEATURE- Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941) 6:30 p.m. at Green Lawn Abbey Preservation ($5)
Saturday, Sept. 26
Hocus Pocus 5:30 p.m. at New Albany Park (FREE)
Sunday, Sept. 27
Harvest Blooms 10 a.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory ($19)
Monday, Sept. 28
Sidewalk Doodles 8 a.m. at Grandview Heights Public Library Youth Services (FREE)
Horse Ballet – Paintings by Karen Brenner 9 a.m. at The Hilton Downtown (FREE)
OTHER
Thursday, Sept. 24
“Crazy Rich Asians” at Easton Fashion Night x Fashion Meets Philanthropy 6:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center ($10)
Friday, Sept. 25
Saturday, Sept. 26
Berliner Bike Park Grand Opening 10 a.m. at Berliner Park (FREE)
Sunday, Sept. 27
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial 10 a.m. at Ohio Statehouse (FREE)