Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Oct. 1

Beer Garden Music Series Featuring: Dennis O’Hagan 6 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

Bobby Floyd 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre ($15) Virtual tickets are available



Friday, Oct. 2

Tony Monaco Trio 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($5)

Saturday, Oct. 3

SPACE CAMP 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Beer Dinner 6 p.m. at Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus ($60)

Friday, Oct. 2

A Magical Rooftop Picnic 6 p.m. at LeVeque Tower Garage Rooftop ($85)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Fall Vegan Pop-Up Market 11 a.m. at Ching Ter Maitreya Temple (FREE)

Monday, Oct. 5

STRONG VINES & STRONG WINES 1 p.m. at The Bottle Shop (FREE)

ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Sept. 30

We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America 10 a.m. at National Veterans Memorial and Museum ($12 with college ID) Addition dates through March 21



Thursday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 2

Sleepy Hollow Drive-In: Ghostbusters 5 p.m. at Ohio History Connection ($40)

TEN: A Decade of BRG opening 1 p.m. at Brandt-Roberts Galleries (FREE) Additional dates through Nov. 1



Saturday, Oct. 3

Hop From Home – October Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)

Sunday, Oct. 4

What We Do In The Shadows Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)

OTHER

Wednesday, Sept. 30

COLUMBUS VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR AND JOB FAIR 10 a.m. online (FREE)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 2

13th Floor Haunted House Columbus 7 p.m. at 13th Floor Haunted House ($29.99) Additional dates through Nov. 7 Tickets must be purchased in advance online



Saturday, Oct. 3

Sunday, Oct. 4