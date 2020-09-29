Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Beer Garden Music Series Featuring: Dennis O’Hagan 6 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Bobby Floyd 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre ($15)
- Virtual tickets are available
Friday, Oct. 2
- Tony Monaco Trio 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern ($5)
Saturday, Oct. 3
- SPACE CAMP 5 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($15)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Beer Dinner 6 p.m. at Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus ($60)
Friday, Oct. 2
- A Magical Rooftop Picnic 6 p.m. at LeVeque Tower Garage Rooftop ($85)
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Fall Vegan Pop-Up Market 11 a.m. at Ching Ter Maitreya Temple (FREE)
Monday, Oct. 5
- STRONG VINES & STRONG WINES 1 p.m. at The Bottle Shop (FREE)
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America 10 a.m. at National Veterans Memorial and Museum ($12 with college ID)
- Addition dates through March 21
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Two Peas: The Art of Frank Lawson & Roger Kent Grosswiler 7:30 p.m. online (FREE)
- Additional dates through Oct. 31
- Creative Happy Hour: Postcard Art with Artist Gaye Reissland 5:45 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 2
- Sleepy Hollow Drive-In: Ghostbusters 5 p.m. at Ohio History Connection ($40)
- TEN: A Decade of BRG opening 1 p.m. at Brandt-Roberts Galleries (FREE)
- Additional dates through Nov. 1
Saturday, Oct. 3
- Hop From Home – October Virtual Gallery Hop 1 p.m. online (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 4
- What We Do In The Shadows Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse ($40)
OTHER
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- COLUMBUS VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR AND JOB FAIR 10 a.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Rambling House Soda POP-UP 5 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Continuing the Conversation | Owning Your Advocacy 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 2
- 13th Floor Haunted House Columbus 7 p.m. at 13th Floor Haunted House ($29.99)
- Additional dates through Nov. 7
- Tickets must be purchased in advance online
Saturday, Oct. 3
- 2020 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade 11:30 a.m. online (FREE)
- DinkSocial noon at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Watch Party: Columbus Crew vs. FC Dallas 8:30 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Old Oaks Pumpkin Sale 10 a.m. at Old Oaks Historic District (Pumpkins cost $5)
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Watch Party: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
- Modo Yoga 10 a.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company ($10)