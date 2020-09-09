Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Thursday, Sept. 10

Dr. Thunder Wallace Quartet 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($5 for students with ID)

Sunday, Sept. 13

Beer Garden Music Series Featuring: This Side Up 3 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Fresh Market Food Festival 5 p.m. at 2505 Lockbourne Road (FREE)

Thursday, Sept. 10

September Wine Tasting 6 p.m. at 1125 Yard St. ($20)

Friday, Sept. 11

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2 p.m. at 46 N. High St. (FREE) Additional dates: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 11



ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Movie Series: Mean Girls 8 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company ($10)

Friday, Sept. 11

Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 401 W. Town St. (FREE)

Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday Art Brunch 10 a.m. at 3060 ARTWORKS (FREE)

Monday, Sept. 14

Movie Series Featuring: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 8 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company ($10)

OTHER

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Thursday, Sept. 10

Herbal Folklore: Fire Cider 7 p.m. at the Ohio Herb Center ($25)

Friday, Sept. 11

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sunday, Sept. 13

Artisan Pop-Up Grocery Store 11 a.m. at POP (FREE)