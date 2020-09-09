Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Bobby Floyd Trio With Special Guest Bryan Olsheski 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30)
- Comedian’s Virtual Open Mic 8 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Dr. Thunder Wallace Quartet 7:30 p.m. at The Blue Velvet Room ($5 for students with ID)
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Beer Garden Music Series Featuring: This Side Up 3 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Fresh Market Food Festival 5 p.m. at 2505 Lockbourne Road (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 10
- September Wine Tasting 6 p.m. at 1125 Yard St. ($20)
Friday, Sept. 11
- Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2 p.m. at 46 N. High St. (FREE)
- Additional dates: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 11
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Movie Series: Mean Girls 8 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company ($10)
Friday, Sept. 11
- Franklinton Friday 6 p.m. at 401 W. Town St. (FREE)
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Saturday Art Brunch 10 a.m. at 3060 ARTWORKS (FREE)
Monday, Sept. 14
- Movie Series Featuring: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 8 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company ($10)
OTHER
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Midday Meditation 12:15 p.m. online (FREE)
- Diversity Matters: Conversations on Instagram Live 7 p.m. online (FREE)
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Herbal Folklore: Fire Cider 7 p.m. at the Ohio Herb Center ($25)
Friday, Sept. 11
- Dogtopia Country Fair & Treats 7 a.m. at 406 E. Main St. ($7)
- 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony 12 p.m. online (FREE)
- Pop-Up Shop: Midwestern Outfitters 5 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Doo Dah T-Shirt POP-UP Shop 11 a.m. at Zeno’s (FREE)
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Artisan Pop-Up Grocery Store 11 a.m. at POP (FREE)