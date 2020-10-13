Kintie Mitchell Jr. did not attend his arraignment Tuesday for the murder of Ohio State student Chase Meola.

A deputy clerk in the Franklin County Clerk of Courts could not confirm the reason the teleconference arraignment was delayed. Mitchell’s arraignment is now scheduled for Thursday.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with one count of murder after Meola was shot near a party at Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues early Sunday morning. First responders pronounced Meola dead at 2:17 a.m. in a parking lot near the party.

According to the police report, Mitchell shot Meola after a verbal dispute. Dylan Fischer, a second-year in finance and friend of Meola, told The Lantern he witnessed the shooting. He said Meola, a fifth-year in marketing, tried to get Mitchell and other unknown people to leave. When Mitchell pulled a gun, Meola tried to stop him from firing it, Fischer said.

Mitchell is not affiliated with Ohio State. On Oct. 8, he posted $200,000 in bonds for three separate burglaries. He is currently in custody at the Franklin County Corrections Center I.

Max Garrison contributed reporting.