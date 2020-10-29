During the unusual times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is business as usual for some off-campus rental agencies.

Hometeam Properties, Buckeye Real Estate and NorthSteppe Realty are among several leasing companies still holding in-person tours for apartments and houses near campus. Some students said the companies followed COVID-19 safety guidelines, while others said they felt uncomfortable with the risk of exposure.

Buckeye Real Estate opened its leasing offices to the public Oct. 23, Justin Garland, property manager for Buckeye Real Estate, said. They sent renewal letters to its tenants in mid-September. The tenants had until Oct. 22 to renew their leases.

“We tried to limit our contact with the residents as much as possible,” Garland said.

Garland said Buckeye Real Estate tries to show as many units virtually as possible, but he understands why new renters want to see properties in person. When there are live tours, the company tries to delegate one resident per unit for in-person showings and filling out paperwork.

“Some people have been reluctant to have us show their units, and we are also aware and cognizant of that, so we’ll try to make any exceptions that we can when it comes to showing a unit,” Garland said.

The staff and prospective residents are required to wear masks and gloves, and they wipe off any surfaces that they touch, Garland said. The company also uses key-return drop boxes during the summer move out periods to limit contact with their residents.

Kevin Goolsby, a third-year in public management, leadership and policy, said he toured apartments in person with Hometeam Properties. He said he viewed a few properties and was only accompanied by the tour guide, spending less than five minutes in each unit.

However, touring policies differ from company to company.

Caleb Goddard, a fourth-year in computer science and engineering, said he rents a house with seven other roommates from NorthSteppe Realty and the company brings in five to eight people for tours.

“It kind of feels like everything is business as usual,” Goddard said.

Although they wear masks, Goddard said the amount of unknown people in his house makes him a bit uncomfortable. Goddard and his roommates don’t get a say in whether or not the visitors are coming.

“You know, there’s no grace given for being in a pandemic,” Goddard said.

NorthSteppe Realty and Hometeam Properties did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.