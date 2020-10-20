An incident of menacing was reported to University Police as having occurred Oct. 13 at 5:45 a.m. at Houston House, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of stalking was reported to University Police as having occurred Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at University Hall, according to the daily crime log.

An incident of criminal mischief was reported to University Police as having occurred Oct. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Residences on Tenth. According to the daily crime log, the suspect(s) engaged in criminal mischief with the intent to alter, damage, destroy or modify a computer system, network, software or program.

A license plate was reported stolen to Columbus Police as having occurred between 11 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. Friday on East 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim’s rear license plate was stolen from her car while it was parked behind her apartment.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between noon Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State. According to the online police log, the victim was a patient at the hospital following a fall and was in and out of the emergency room. During one trip to the ER, the victim stated two nurses grabbed her hard enough to bruise her.

A felony assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between midnight Saturday and 6:08 p.m. Sunday on Indianola Avenue near East Seventh Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim’s roommate called emergency medical services Sunday evening for the victim, who was bleeding from his head. The victim previously told his roommate he fell during work Saturday. Doctors at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State reported the blunt force trauma injuries the victim sustained to his skull did not correlate with the story the roommate told medics and occurred at most six hours before. Hospital staff stated the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

A misdemeanor theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 11:08 a.m. at the Kroger on North High Street near East Sixth Avenue. According to the online police log, the suspect put several items into bags and tried to exit the building without paying. When a witness confronted the suspect, he fled on foot with a case of Miller High Life and a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila. He was stopped nearby and the alcohol was returned to the store.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Speedway on North High Street and East Tompkins Street. According to the online police log, the suspect entered the building and started “screaming and causing a disturbance.” When an employee told the suspect to leave, the suspect walked behind the counter, put his hands on the employee’s chest and took cigarettes before leaving the store.

An assault was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday at an unspecified time at Residences on Tenth, according to the daily crime log.

A theft was reported to University Police as having occurred Sunday between 4 and 11 a.m. at the Physics Research Building, according to the daily crime log. The case is open pending investigation.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred Monday at 10 a.m. on North High Street near East Seventh Avenue. According to the online police log, the victim was “hanging out with homeless individuals” when the suspect, who he had seen before but did not know, punched him twice in the chest. The victim was transported to the Wexner Medical Center in stable condition for pain in his chest.