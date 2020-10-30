Ohio State will hit the road with one of its key players healthy: Chris Olave.

Olave was initially taken out of the game against Nebraska after taking a hit to the helmet. Along with the junior wide receiver, graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard is also absent from the status report after making an appearance ahead of the season opener.

The Buckeyes listed no players as game-time decisions.

Unavailable

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

TE Patrick Gurd

WR Jaylen Harris

LS Roen McCullough

DT Jaden Mckenzie

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Willilams