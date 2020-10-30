Ohio State will hit the road with one of its key players healthy: Chris Olave.
Olave was initially taken out of the game against Nebraska after taking a hit to the helmet. Along with the junior wide receiver, graduate linebacker Justin Hilliard is also absent from the status report after making an appearance ahead of the season opener.
The Buckeyes listed no players as game-time decisions.
Unavailable
CB Lejond Cavazos
DL Jacolbe Cowan
RB Marcus Crowley
OG Gavin Cupp
TE Patrick Gurd
WR Jaylen Harris
LS Roen McCullough
DT Jaden Mckenzie
DB Alec Taylor
SAF Kourt Willilams