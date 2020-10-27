Then-No. 5 Ohio State opened the season as it has since the turn of the century: with a win.

The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 52-17, and it was the offense that used the air and junior quarterback Justin Fields’ efficiency to lead a 24-0 run to put the Cornhuskers away. Ohio State’s defense allowed 217 rushing yards in the game, but halftime adjustments allowed the defensive unit to settle into the game.

Here are The Lantern’s five takeaways from the season opener:

Garrett Wilson provides high production in the slot

Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson moved just a few yards to the inside in his transition to slot wide receiver, but the role had a massive impact on his production.

Hauling in 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman, Wilson opened up his sophomore season by setting career highs in catches (7) and receiving yards (129). The Texas native would also haul in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Fields.

Fields said Saturday the slot position allows Wilson to be “more dynamic,” which “definitely makes our team better.”

Wilson edged out junior wide receiver Chris Olave as Fields’ favorite target Saturday — hauling in an extra catch and 25 more yards — but Olave’s uncertain health after leaving the game following a hit to the head may alter the look of the position group heading into next week’s game against Penn State.

Justin Fields utilizes healthy legs early

In Ohio State’s 2019 matchup with Nebraska, Fields carried the ball 12 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Fields would carry the ball 15 times — albeit three carries coming from sacks — in his second contest against the Cornhuskers. The Georgia native carried it for a career-high 21 times against Penn State in 2019 — a game in which he initially injured his knee.

Following a long offseason in which he was largely sheltered from contact due to the importance of the quarterback position, Fields did not shy away from contact in the Buckeyes 2020 opener.

Fields’ efforts left him one yard shy of graduate running back Trey Sermon, who led the Buckeyes with 55 rushing yards. A season ago, the fewest yards for a single-game rushing leader came against Miami (Ohio) when then-freshman Steele Chambers led the way with 63 rushing yards.

With a running back room that is finding an identity after the loss of current Baltimore Raven J.K. Dobbins, Fields may have to carry the ball more in 2020.

Opposing quarterbacks’ legs continue to plague Buckeye defense

Ohio State’s defense had issues with Nebraksa’s quarterbacks, who not only moved the ball through the air, but also moved it on the ground.

Nebraska’s then-sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 81 yards against Ohio State in 2019. Although masked by the lopsided 48-7 Ohio State victory, the mobile quarterback was able to use his legs to gain yards against a strout Ohio State defense.

The problem reemerged in the Big Ten Championship game when then-junior Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan found the end zone twice against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State would ultimately win the game 34-21.

The 2019 Ohio State defense’s struggle to defend against running quarterbacks would culminate in the College Football Playoff semifinal when then-sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence rushed for 107 yards to help down the Buckeyes 29-23.

To open the 2020 season, Ohio State was able to get back to its winning ways, but the mobility of opposing quarterbacks continued to cause problems.

Martinez gashed the Buckeyes for 77 yards and a touchdown while redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey added 87 yards on the ground.

Despite the continued issue for the defense, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said he would have to look at the film to have an answer for how to stop the quarterback run going forward.

“I know that we will have an answer, but I don’t think, early on in the game, we were handling it very well and the manner in which they were doing it,” Coombs said Saturday.

Jack Miller gets first crack at backup quarterback

Head coach Ryan Day did not release a depth chart or say who would be the No. 2 quarterback heading into the game against Nebraska.

The answer to the question came late in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Jack Miller trotted onto the field and led the Buckeyes to their final touchdown of the game.

Miller was able to find the end zone with his legs on a 2-yard carry, finishing his debut with 23 rushing yards.

The Arizona native’s appearance does not solidify anything, however. Day made it clear leading up to the game that the backup quarterback position would be fluid, so freshman C.J. Stroud and graduate Gunnar Hoak could see time ahead of Miller when the situation arises again.

“It’s an ongoing process, and who may be in that situation this week, it might change next week, and the reason for that is they didn’t have spring ball or the preseason, so it’s a daily evaluation to see who deserves to go in the game in that spot,” Day said Tuesday.

Buckeyes respond to early pressure

Allowing a scoring drive that took only four plays was not an ideal start for the new Ohio State defense.

After allowing only 23 yards the next two possessions, the defense would again allow the Cornhuskers to march over 75 yards for a touchdown — this time to tie the game.

The defense would then force a punt to enable the offense to score in the final two minutes of the half. The defense would surrender only three points in the final 38 minutes of the game.

“I’m so impressed with these kids. They don’t panic, they take the adjustments, they understand, they learn and they go out and put them in place,” Coombs said.

The defense and the Buckeyes will return to the field Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to take on No. 18 Penn State.