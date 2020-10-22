One of Ohio State’s most experienced units is also one of its most forgotten.

With returning graduate punter Drue Chrisman and senior kicker Blake Haubeil, Ohio State’s special teams will be battle tested heading into the 2020 season. With the pair of experienced legs, the Buckeyes’ special teams look to start the season strong.

As poor special teams play has been prevalent in the opening weeks of college football, Chrisman said that although the Buckeyes are aware of the struggles, he does not expect Ohio State’s special teams units to stumble out of the gate.

“Coach (Matt) Barnes does a great job of emphasizing all the little details so those things don’t happen,” Chrisman said Oct. 14 in a Zoom call. “And as long as we keep the same routine we’ve been doing the last couple years — as far as punting and all the other special teams — I don’t see us having those blunders that you’ve been seeing around college football this season.”

Haubeil, who has scored 191 points for the Buckeyes, brings consistency to the kicker position. With the greatest field goal percentage in Ohio State history, Haubeil said there were certain challenges to keeping a solid routine during the quarantine.

In his time away from the team, Haubeil spent time in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, where he said he put an increased focus on building consistency for the upcoming season.

“I’m a really big believer in you’re only as good as your routine,” Haubeil said. “(I) feel like we got a really good routine going last year, going to continue that.”

Haubeil said he looks at an array of professional kickers to enhance his game, however he said he prefers to watch film of himself.

“At the end of the day, I like looking at myself,” Haubeil said. “There’s all sorts of stuff to look at, but I think at the end of the day, it’s just dissecting you as an individual, understanding what works for you and enhancing those traits.”

Although Haubeil made 87 percent of his kicks last season in front of rowdy crowds, this season will provide a new challenge: kicking in front of a nearly empty stadium.

Despite the glaring difference between kicking in front of a crowd and empty stands, Haubeil said that not much changes for him in terms of his routine.

“I’m still picking a target and aiming towards it like I would if there were 100,000 fans in there,” Haubeil said. “I will say I’m going to miss not having fans in there. The love and passion of football in Ohio is so awesome and I can’t say enough about their support.”

Chrisman, although the Ohio State leader with 72 career punts placed inside the 20-yard line, is not a welcomed sight for many, as his presence comes on the heels of the offense failing to earn a first down.

Despite playing a role that is not asked to perform often with Ohio State’s high-powered offense, Chrisman said he needs to treat every punt like it’s in a vacuum.

“That’s one thing we don’t do around here a lot is punt, but you’ve just got to take advantage of those opportunities when you get it — doesn’t matter if it’s the fourth quarter when the three’s are in. That punt, statistically, is going to matter just as much as a big punt, so you’ve got to treat every punt the same,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman had an average punt of 44.3 yards in 2019, which was good enough to rank Ohio State No. 3 in the Big Ten for net punting — a statistic they led in 2018.

The Ohio native said the net punting statistic is one that he values above all others in his pursuit of being the best punter in the country.

With the departure of Liam McCullough to the NFL, senior Bradley Robinson will assume the position of long snapper.

Expressing confidence in Robinson stepping up, Chrisman said that he and Robinson have worked together throughout the offseason — even when the facilities were not open.

“We weren’t able to be here at the Woody (Hayes Athletic Center), but going down to the RPAC fields or finding another high school that’s open — hopping the fence sometimes — just to be able to get that work in any way,” Chrisman said. “We probably got more together — Brad and I did — than Liam and I did in a normal offseason.”

With the season on the horizon, safeties and special teams coordinator Matt Barnes said he’s been looking around college and professional football for tactical inspiration to insert into the Buckeyes’ special teams strategies.

“I’m not ashamed to say, I don’t know that I’ve had an original idea yet. Fortunately, I can recognize good things when I see them,” Barnes said. “We try to see what fits for us and what fits for our personnel.”