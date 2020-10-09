Buckeye fans will have a chance to be in the stands of Ohio Stadium this season, but not in the physical sense.

Ohio State announced Friday that it will be selling fan cardboard cutouts to fill Ohio Stadium during the upcoming season. With no in-person fans in the stands according to Big Ten rules, Ohio State is looking to allow fans to continue to carry on the tradition of fans impacting the game.

“For the 2020 football season, Buckeye fans can still carry on the tradition of having a presence inside the ‘Shoe,” the release states. “Put on your favorite Buckeye gear and purchase a fan cutout so you can be in Ohio Stadium on game day.”

The release said all cutouts, which can be purchased for $50, will be located in the A-deck. A limited number of cutouts can be purchased for $75 and will be placed in line with the 50-yard line.

Student cutouts will be placed in the student section in the south endzone and will be sold for $25, the release states.

The release said that the deadline for ordering cutouts for the season opener against Nebraska is Oct. 19 at noon.

The cardboard cutouts will not be available to fans at the end of the season, but there will be an option for a fan to have a second cutout sent to his or her home for an additional $25.

There will also be an option for fans to broadcast a special occasion message on Scarlet Saturday digital stream and the in-game video board.