A season after J.K. Dobbins became the first Buckeye to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, the Ohio State running backs are looking to pick up where he left off.

Although Dobbins got the bulk of the carries a season ago, the Buckeyes are looking to establish a two-running back system with redshirt sophomore Master Teague and graduate transfer Trey Sermon as the primary backs. Running backs coach Tony Alford said that he’s confident in both Teague and Sermon to lead the Buckeye backfield this season.

“People always say, ‘How are we gonna fill this guy’s shoes?’ and ‘How are we gonna fill that guy’s shoes?’ But that’s college football, right?” Alford said Tuesday in a Zoom call. “I am comfortable and confident in Master and obviously with Trey as well.”

The last time the Buckeyes turned to a running back-by-committee system was 2018, when Mike Weber and Dobbins shared ball-carrying responsibilities. Both Dobbins and Weber received over 170 carries and each rushed for over 950 yards.

Alford said that if the coaches are honest with the players about their reps, then the system normally works well.

“I think if you’re forthright and honest with what you’re doing and everybody knows — right on the front end — that this is what we’re doing and here’s why, it usually works out,” Alford said. “It just depends on your approach to things and my approach has always been to be as honest and forthright as I can.”

In terms of swift operation of the running back-by-committee approach, Alford said that it’s key that there is stability in the play of the two backs.

“It goes back to consistency and how many guys we feel can really play at the level that we feel is necessary to win games at a high level,” Alford said. “A lot of it depends on the consistency of practices and the things the game plan lends itself to and how those guys fit into it.”

Both Teague and Sermon faced uncertainties throughout the offseason as Teague rehabbed from an Achilles injury and Sermon transferred from Oklahoma into a new situation at Ohio State. Both players also dealt with the Big Ten’s postponement of the football season.

Teague said his injury rehabilitation served as a blessing in disguise for him, as it helped him grow as an individual.

“It was definitely just another chance for me to just grow as a person, as a man, as a player and to continue to build disciplines in my life.” Teague said. “I feel good and blessed to have gone through it. Definitely at the time, when it happened, I didn’t want to go through it, but I feel like everything happens for a reason. I definitely think it was a good experience for me to just grow.”

While the lost offseason and postponement of the season was difficult for players around the conference, Teague said it helped him with his rehab process.

“I didn’t miss spring practice and I had more time in the summer to just get right and not really miss anything on the football side,” Teague said.

Sermon felt a different effect from the season’s postponement. Having transferred from Oklahoma — a program that only dealt with a one-week push back to the start of its season — Sermon said his mindset was still focused on trying to get better in the offseason.

“My mindset at the time was I just have to focus on getting better. I have to stay ready because once the opportunity does come and they say we get to play, I don’t want to be behind,” Sermon said. “It was tough to continue with that mindset, but I managed to do good.”

Although Sermon had to travel more than 900 miles from Oklahoma to join the Buckeyes, he said that the programs didn’t have too many differences.

One of the primary similarities was at the head coach spot, as Sermon said that Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Ohio State coach Ryan Day have similar philosophies.

“They’re both great guys, they’re very intelligent. They’re great at what they do,” Sermon said. “They’re great at calling plays and just getting the right people in the right system. Just being able to experience both, I’m definitely grateful for it.”

Although Teague serves as the most tenured member of the Buckeye running back room, he said that Sermon has picked up the Ohio State offense quickly and that he helps bring more competition into the running back room.

“He’s a great addition to the team, to the room,” Teague said. “He learned very quickly, our offense and everything. He’s looking good so we’re excited to have him. Also, just another chance to compete, another chance to make each other better.”