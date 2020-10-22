Tuf Borland has been a staple of Ohio State’s defense throughout his career, but entering his fifth season with the program, the Illinois native is a changed player.

Graduate linebacker Borland, who has played in 44 games as a Buckeye, joined former quarterback J.T. Barrett as the second three-time captain in school history. Pairing his leadership ability with game experience, Borland has made a transition both in his play and leadership style ahead of the 2020 season opener.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who has coached football since 1971, said Borland is a “true leader” and different player this year.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have — over the years — been involved with some pretty good linebackers, and the thing I’ve noticed with Tuf, this year, he is a totally different linebacker in my opinion than last year,” Mattison said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “He’s faster, he’s quicker, he’s stronger and he is so much more vocal because I believe he is so confident.”

Mattison said Borland reminds him of linebackers in the NFL who are able to predict where an offensive play is going, adding that he is not afraid to let a coach know what he is seeing on the sideline if things are not going well.

Borland said it is key for defensive players to let the coaches know what is going on in order to best make changes during the game.

“One of the big parts of the game is being able to adapt and make adjustments when necessary,” Borland said. “You see the play on the field, but how do we make adjustments on the sideline and I think a big part of that is being able to communicate what you see, things that they’re doing, because the coaches, a lot of times, don’t have the best look at what’s going on when they’re on the field.”

Linebackers coach Al Washington said this ability to lead vocally is something Borland challenged out of himself in order to expand his leadership capabilities.

“I think Tuf, naturally, is more of a reserved guy, more on the action side of things,” Washington said Oct. 1 in a Zoom call. “I think he is challenging himself to be more outward with his leadership style, and he’s done that. He commands respect from the freshmen to the upperclassmen.”

Borland’s work to be more vocal has left impressions on his teammates as well.

Graduate linebacker Baron Browning said Borland has not shied away from trying to have the defense live up to a high standard — even in practice.

“I can recall the other day in practice we gave up a big run, and he called up the defense and just reminded us [that’s] not our standard,” Browning said Oct. 1 in a Zoom call. “He’s definitely stepped out of the shell of being reserved and speaking more, and I think guys are responding to it well.”

Although the only captain in the group, Borland is part of a special group, Mattison said.

With a plethora of veteran players in the group, Borland said the linebackers have assumed the leadership role in a defense that lost several key leaders and playmakers from 2019.

“We just kind’ve taken it on ourselves to teach people how to approach the game,” Borland said. “That’s what we really have tried to help the younger players with is how to attack film, how to approach practice, how to do all the things behind the scenes that need to be done to play at a high level.”

In terms of his play, Borland will return to his role at middle linebacker in 2020.

The departure of former linebacker Malik Harrison and the movements of senior Pete Werner and Browning has left the linebacker corps with a new look heading into the game against Nebraska Saturday.

Despite the shifts, Borland has remained a constant in the middle, which he said is beneficial to his development.

“Obviously, I have experience at Mike (middle linebacker) and I’m comfortable there — very comfortable there, but each year you have focus points on things you want to improve,” Borland said. “I think staying at that position makes it a little bit easier because you already kinda have a feel for what’s going to happen in the game setting.”

It has been over two years since Borland started his first game against UNLV in 2017 — a moment he said he “can’t really forget.”

Now, the 2020 rendition of Borland and the Buckeyes will debut Saturday against Nebraska, and although the crowd will be closer to 1,000 people than 100,000, Borland said he is focused on the opponent.

“We’re just grateful to be here in this situation, being able to play,” Borland said. “I think that will carry a lot of weight and motivation to play — not that we should need any more motivation to go out and have the opportunity to beat a Big Ten opponent.”