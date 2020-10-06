Among fallen orange and red leaves and barren trees, students might be surprised to find an evergreen shrub roaming the Oval — but they shouldn’t be afraid. He said he’s friendly.

Kane Zepf, a second-year in electrical and computer engineering, meanders the Oval in a ghillie suit as “The Friendly Bush.” In a written statement, Zepf said he aims to explore and enjoy nature while making people smile during the pandemic.

When in costume, Zepf does not speak; instead, he relies on head nods, hand gestures and messages written on paper.

“Hi, I am the Friendly Bush on Instagram. I am a bush, therefore I do not speak but feel free to ask simple questions or ask for a picture. Please hand this back to me,” the pre-written piece of paper reads.

Zepf said he had the suit prior to the pandemic, but one night in early September, he thought wandering around campus as a bush “would be a lovely idea” and make people happier.

One of Zepf’s excursions occurred Sept. 27. He posted on his Instagram account the day before that he would be on the Oval at 6:30 p.m., asking students to meet him and take pictures.

Upon arriving, Zepf engaged with all he saw and fielded many questions from curious passersby, such as if bugs live in him, if his leaves change color with the seasons and if he is friends with the other flora on campus. Each question was answered with a nod or head shake.

Zepf wandered around the Oval, receiving a wide range of reactions as he took pictures with and approached other students.

“I didn’t even know what it was, I didn’t know what was happening,” Rosa Jones, a first-year in international studies and linguistics who was approached by the Bush, said.

Nadia Rajab, a first-year in health science, shared Jones’ uncertainty when she was approached.

“I thought he was a dog,” Rajab said. “I was very happy and excited but I wasn’t sure what, if he needed money or something.”

Despite initial confusion about Zepf’s attire and purpose, some students said they became fans of “The Friendly Bush.”

“It was a pretty good experience, I loved it, the vibes are immaculate, honestly. I’m glad that someone’s doing this,” Binu Godage, a fourth-year in history, said.

After an hour of taking pictures and spreading smiles, the Bush bristled back to his on-campus residence, ready to unmask, prune and return to civilian life.