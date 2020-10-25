Ohio State senior running back Mitch Rossi (34) throws his hands up in celebration after Ohio State scored a touchdown during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate defensive end Jonathon Cooper (0) runs onto the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior linebacker Pete Werner (20) points down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior kicker Blake Haubeil (95) kicks the ball for the extra point during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate running back Trey Sermon (8) attempts to rush the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball off during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) prepares to tackle a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) is lifted up by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State players huddle up during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day enters the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) protects himself against a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks for an opening to be able to pass the ball during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
The Ohio State Football team enters the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State secured its 21st consecutive victory in a season opener. The team sang "Carmen Ohio" with the limited number of family and friends in attendance after the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman quarterback Jack Miller III (9) scores for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior cornerback Cameron Brown (26) holds back a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) scores a touchdown for the Buckeyes during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) tries to run the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) falls into the end zone on a touchdown carry during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State's offense tries to slow down Nebraska during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor (41) attempts to tackle a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) rushes the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) attempts to run the ball during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State players huddle up before the start of the game against Nebraska on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State warms up before the game against Nebraska on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor