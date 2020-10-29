Off-campus living comes with many luxuries: freedom from parents and resident advisers, space to stretch out without hitting your roommate’s bed, and some distance between you and the rest of the student body.

One luxury not always included with off-campus living, however, is parking.

Finding a safe and inexpensive place to park can be difficult, and with the temporary exemption allowing second-years to live off campus, finding a spot may be more difficult than before.

To make parking easier, The Lantern compiled some options to navigate Columbus street parking without getting ticketed or towed.

Free street parking

The cheapest option is free public street parking, but finding legal parking can be challenging.

For those who live in the north off-campus area, unmanaged street parking is offered on parts of East Lane, East, East Woodruff, Indiana and parts of Adams avenues.

For those who live in the central off-campus area, unmanaged street parking is available on Waldeck, Iuka, East 16th and parts of East 15th avenues.

For those who live in the south off-campus area, unmanaged street parking is available on Highland Street, Worthington Street, Chittenden, Hunter, East 11th, West Ninth, and East and West Eighth avenues.

Other unmanaged street parking can be found on Indianola Avenue and Summit Street, which run parallel to North High Street.

For more information on free public street parking in the University District, go to the City of Columbus website.

Columbus city street permit

For those who want more peace of mind while parking on the street, students can purchase a street permit pass through the city of Columbus. Permits are zone-specific, and students must provide proof of residence in athe particular zone to qualify.

Yearly permits are available through the city of Columbus for $25, according to the city’s website.

For more information, go to the city of Columbus’s Parking Services website.

Indianola Presbyterian Church

Students living north of campus can park in Indianola Presbyterian Church’s parking lot near Waldeck and Iuka avenues for about $250 per semester. Permits can be purchased at the church and cars must not be in the lot on football game days.

AirGarage

Another option near Indianola Presbyterian Church is the AirGarage at Summit on 16th United Methodist Church. There is a $10 daily maximum charge or $100 per month. Students can pay online at the AirGarage website or on the AirGarage app. All that is needed to park is an email, license plate number, start and end date and a secure form of payment.

More information can be found on the AirGarage website.

CampusParc

For students who want better protection against rain and snow, CampusParc has more than 16 parking garages on and near campus, six of which allow permit parking. The permit prices vary by type, and the type of permit for which someone qualifies depends on class rank and commuter status. Students can check permit qualifications and purchase permits on the CampusParc website.