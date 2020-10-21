Kintie Mitchell Jr. was indicted Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for the murder of Ohio State student Chase Meola.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with one count of murder after Meola was shot near a party at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues early Oct. 11. First responders pronounced Meola dead at 2:17 a.m. in a nearby parking lot.

An arraignment for Mitchell in the Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. He faces two charges of second-degree murder for the death of Meola and one third-degree felony charge of illegal possession of a weapon. Mitchell has yet to enter a plea.

Mitchell’s bond was set at $5 million at his municipal court arraignment Oct. 15. Mitchell also has three previous burglary charges, two of which he has pled guilty to, according to the prosecutor. On Oct. 8 — three days prior to the shooting — he posted $185,000 in bonds for the charges. He is currently in custody at the Franklin County Corrections Center.

According to the police report, Mitchell shot Meola after an altercation near the party. 911 calls obtained by The Lantern stated Mitchell pulled a gun during the fight and threatened to kill Meola. At the arraignment, the prosecutor said Mitchell had already threatened two others at the party and said he would kill anyone who touched him. He said Meola approached to help his friends and was shot in the head.