Kintie Mitchell Jr. pled not guilty Friday for the murder of Ohio State student Chase Meola.

Mitchell waived his right to attend his arraignment in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. He did not post his $5 million bail set in the Franklin County Municipal Court and has been remanded to jail until trial.

Mitchell faces two charges of second-degree murder after Meola was shot near a party at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues early Oct. 11. First responders pronounced Meola dead at 2:17 a.m. in a nearby parking lot. Mitchell also faces one charge of third-degree felony illegal possession of a weapon.

Mitchell has three previous burglary charges, two of which he has pled guilty to, according to the prosecutor. On Oct. 8 — three days prior to the shooting — he posted $185,000 in bonds for the charges. He is currently in custody at the Franklin County Corrections Center.

According to the police report, Mitchell shot Meola after an altercation near the party. 911 calls obtained by The Lantern stated Mitchell pulled a gun during the fight and threatened to kill Meola. At the municipal court arraignment Oct. 15, the prosecutor said Mitchell had already threatened two others at the party and said he would kill anyone who touched him. He said Meola approached to help his friends and was shot in the head.

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to clarify Mitchell did not post bail.