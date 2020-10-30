In a time when people are missing theater, a local company is looking to fill that void with a Halloween screening featuring original work.

This Friday, MadLab Theatre — a local non-profit theater production company — is launching “Spooktacular Halloween,” a fundraiser for the screening of all its original Halloween short films.The event will take place at MadLab, a downtown Columbus theatre, and guests can choose between three selections of ticket prices: $15, $30 and $60, according to the program’s website.

“It’s all original work from MadLab, and our basic premise was to come up with some sketch comedy, similar to Saturday Night Live style, that works with a Halloween theme,” John Kuhn, chairman of the board of directors at the MadLab Theatre, said.

Kuhn said the company has put on similar shows in the past, but changes have been implemented to ensure the safety of the community during COVID-19 — like taking guests’ temperatures before they are seated.

While guests can show up costume-free, the company is encouraging everyone to participate in the festivities and don costumes, Kuhn said.

“It will be a fun and easy evening and just a chance to get out and see something live and in person,” Kuhn said.

Shawn Thomas, a member of the board of directors at the MadLab Theatre, said although the company does not have a target amount it’s aiming to raise for the event, every dollar helps.

“One of the things we have envisioned is although it is a fundraiser, we want to make as much as we can, especially in these downtimes, to keep us going on our mission,” Thomas said. “Besides the fundraiser, it’s almost an event to be open, to get people into the theater to have that experience.”

Thomas said he’s looking forward to people attending the event and filling the seats.

“Even though it may not be entirely live-action theater that they’re used to seeing, we still get to be in the theater, to sit there, even in a mask, socially distance environment. I think that’s important for people who have been closed up for so long who don’t get out,” Thomas said. “So, we will cherish every dollar we get. The more important thing is that it’s open and providing that experience to the public.”

The event will take place at MadLab, located at 227 N. Third St., at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold up until two hours prior to the event. Guests can reserve tickets on MadLab’s website and view the show on YouTube and the theater’s social media platforms — @MadLabTheatre — after the screening.