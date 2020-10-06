Before a return to the hardwood, the Buckeyes are returning to the ice.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that the 2020-21 men’s hockey season would be opening on Nov. 13. Teams will play a 24-game conference schedule in addition to four games versus Arizona State.

“The 2020-21 hockey season builds on the rich traditions of Big Ten Hockey and brings new competitive opportunities to the Conference with the Arizona State University scheduling agreement,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “As our teams return to competition, we will continue to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decisions.”

The season will conclude March 18-20 with a single-elimination Big Ten Ice Hockey Tournament with the same format as the first four seasons of Big Ten hockey. The tournament will have six total games and will include all seven Big Ten teams.

“The 2020-21 schedule and the modified Big Ten Tournament format have been structured in a way that maximizes flexibility for the season,” Red Berenson, special advisor to the commissioner and hockey operations said.

The release said the full schedule and details for the 2020-21 hockey season will be released at a later date.