Kintie Mitchell Jr. did not enter a plea, citing his right to remain silent, at his arraignment Thursday for the murder of Ohio State student Chase Meola.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with one count of murder after Meola was shot near a party at Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on East 14th and Indianola avenues early Sunday morning. First responders pronounced Meola dead at 2:17 a.m. in a parking lot near the party.

The arraignment was delayed from its originally scheduled date Tuesday when Mitchell did not attend. Mitchell also has three previous burglary charges, two of which he has pled guilty to, according to the prosecutor.

Mitchell’s bond was set at $5 million and the preliminary hearing is set to begin Wednesday.

Family members of Mitchell were escorted out of the courtroom after bond was set due to an outburst.

According to the police report, Mitchell shot Meola after an altercation near the party. 911 calls obtained by The Lantern stated Mitchell pulled a gun during the fight and threatened to kill Meola. The prosecutor said Mitchell had already threatened two others at the party and said he would kill anyone who touched him. He said Meola approached to help his friends and was shot in the head.

Mitchell is not affiliated with Ohio State. On Oct. 8, he posted $200,000 in bonds for three separate burglary charges. He is currently in custody at the Franklin County Corrections Center