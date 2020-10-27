The eccentric reporter Borat Sagdiyev from Kazakhstan, a country in Central Asia, swept the world with riotous laughter in 2006 with the shocking social experiment and cult-classic “Borat.” The beloved character returns 14 years later in a sequel meant to once again “make benefit glorious nation of Kazakhstan.” The world is not the same way Borat left it, however, and this film cleverly explores recent revelations in America’s culture, from the coronavirus to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Directed by Jason Woliner, the film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was released on Amazon Prime Friday. The film follows our favorite Kazakhstani reporter — played by the always magnetic Sacha Baron Cohen — as he is sent back to America to give a gift to Vice President Mike Pence to win respect for Kazakhstan. Traveling this time with his daughter Tutar (played by comedy newcomer Maria Bakalova), Borat once again engages in all manner of hidden camera comedic set pieces, meant to expose and comment on aspects of the American experience.

The return of a comedic icon is a welcome sight, and Borat offers some brilliant — albeit occasionally shocking — commentary on the turbulent times of this turn of the decade. Some highlights include a controversial encounter with the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, the interruption of a Republican convention and a quarantine with two QAnon supporters.

The film is sold by the gut-busting but heartfelt performances of Baron Cohen and Bakalova, playing a complicated but endearing father-daughter duo. It is no small feat when two performers can solely deliver the laughs and emotional investment of a film, and the comedic chemistry between Baron Cohen and Bakalova carries the movie.

A clear strength of this film is its scathing social commentary that takes an unflinching look at the volatile climate of the 2020 presidential election, the influence of social media and a global pandemic. Baron Cohen’s irreverent brand of comedy once again delivers the laughs and shines a satirical light on some of the most foolish, funny and repulsive aspects of our culture. The film certainly has more of a political bent than the original, and I found the segments involving the coronavirus to be particularly hysterical.

A sequel never has an easy time living up to its predecessor, and the long-awaited follow-up certainly has some glaring weaknesses. While it is nostalgic to see Borat mispronounce English and make offensive jokes, the effect wears off rather quickly. The film touches on old jokes and has the same characteristic off-color wit of the original, but it begins to lose steam as certain gimmicks wear off.

Jokes very characteristically cross the line, but it is often more uncomfortable than darkly comedic this time around. Anti-Semitism and sexism are rampant, so this is a warning for those who would find these jokes naturally upsetting.

When the gross-out humor and dark jokes lose their shock, the film begins to drag, and I sadly have to admit checking my watch near the end.

The film also suffers from being more narrative-driven, rather than letting jokes and segments have more freedom to breathe. It feels more staged, and this sort of kills some of the magic of watching people react in real-time.

Although this newest addition to Baron Cohen’s strange anthology of mockumentary films feels at times like a tired sequel, the film still has much to offer by giving a satirical look into an increasingly chaotic and unprecedented time. In a time of such seriousness, Borat gives me permission to laugh cathartically and see the ridiculousness in everything. Good laughs come at a much-needed time, and while the movie still has its problems, it deserves a watch as one of the craziest years in living memory comes to a close.

Rating: 3.5/5