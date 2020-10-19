Football is back with no fans, no tailgates, no band and — if all goes according to plan — no coronavirus.

Ohio State will kick off its football season at Ohio Stadium Saturday at noon against Nebraska. The reinstated season comes with a slew of COVID-19-related restrictions to ensure the safety of students, athletes and the rest of the community.

University Police will patrol campus on game day to ensure that no people are tailgating in parking lots, Tracy Hahn, Deputy Chief of University Police, said in a press conference Monday. She said individuals found tailgating or entering Ohio Stadium will be charged with trespassing.

“The message from the police department is please stay home, don’t come to campus to tailgate,” Hahn said.

Hahn said there will be “significantly less” police at the stadium than in previous seasons, but the department is nonetheless prepared to handle Saturday’s event. The stadium’s capacity will be limited to 1,600 guests, including 656 family members of Ohio State players and coaches, 400 away team family members, and media and facility staff.

The band will not perform halftime shows from the field to minimize the number of people present, athletic director Gene Smith said.

Hahn said police will also patrol the off-campus area. Houses found hosting parties in violation of COVID-19 guidelines will be reported to Student Conduct, which will determine appropriate sanctions.

In lieu of fans in the stadium this fall, the void will be filled with prerecorded cheers and cardboard cutouts in the stands, Brett Scarbrough, assistant athletic director for ticketing, said.

Scarbrough said 4,300 cutouts have been sold so far.

“We’re sorry that we don’t get to welcome more people, but we’re grateful that we are able to get a game on the field for our teams and for our student athletes,” Ericka Hoon, assistant athletic director for event management, said.

A background “murmur” to mimic crowd noises will play at 70 decibels throughout the entire game and at 90 decibels during “celebration moments,” according to a Monday press release. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70 decibels is equivalent to a washing machine or dishwasher and routine exposure can lead to annoyance. Ninety decibels falls between the sound of a gas-powered lawn mower and a motorcycle.

Smith said the athletic department worked hard with Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts and other public health officials to prepare for football’s safe return. After months of preparation, Smith said he is grateful that the team is finally able to return to the field.

“It’s just a relief to be here,” Smith said.