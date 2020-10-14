As temperatures and leaves begin to drop and shorts are replaced with sweaters, Ohio State announced plans to move student organization events inside.

In an email to student organization leaders Wednesday, the university announced groups can host in-person events with 10 or fewer people both indoors and outdoors starting Monday as long as they plan for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“We will take no action that puts our community in danger,” the email stated. “However, with your diligence and commitment to following health mandates, we believe this step will allow our student organizations to resume in-person events on-campus to a limited degree.”

Organizations may also set up spaces to distribute items and information for their groups, according to the email.

Student organization meetings were initially suspended from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, but the university extended the suspension to Sept. 8 as the university monitored COVID-19 positivity rates after Labor Day weekend. The suspension was extended indefinitely Sept. 14. The ban was lifted Sept. 23 for outdoor events with 10 or fewer people as long as social distancing was maintained.

For all events, an organization must confirm its risk mitigation plan and work with event planning staff from the venue being used, according to the email.

When planning events, the organization must remind those attending to not come if they have any COVID-19 symptoms and require them to fill out the university’s daily health report, according to the email.

Event attendees must wear face coverings at all times and all activities should be designed to maintain 6 feet of separation between attendees, the email stated.

Event planners must keep a roster of all who attend the event complete with names and contact information for at least one month after the event, according to the email.

Event organizers are asked to consider modifying or delaying high-touch and hands-on activities and when necessary, should provide food in individual servings to prevent multiple hands touching the same surface, the email stated.

The email stated activities will be monitored, stopped and reevaluated at any time for safety concerns. If activities are continuously successful, allowing larger in-person events may be considered.

“We are Together as Buckeyes, and to remain together we must do everything in our power to contain the spread of this virus,” the email stated.