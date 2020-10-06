Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.
Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.
MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Joan Shelley // Nathan Bowles 8 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($15)
- Bobby Floyd Trio 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music ($15)
- Comedian’s Virtual Open Mic 8 p.m. online ($5 suggested donation)
Friday, Oct. 9
- The Blue Cats 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern (FREE)
- TOO TRILL 3 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Emo Night! 6 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE before 8 p.m.)
- $5 cover charge after 8 p.m.
- Additional date: Oct. 24
- Urban Jazz Coalition 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Hoodoo Soul Band 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30)
- Additional time at 8:30 p.m.
FOOD AND DRINK
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Ross Heart Hospital Garden Virtual Cooking Class: Winterizing Your Garden 6 p.m. online (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Moonlight Market Pop-up Shop 6 p.m. at Gay Street between Third and High streets (FREE)
- Columbus Taco Fest Grab-N-Go Noon at Ohio History Center (FREE)
- Additional date: Oct. 11
- Pre-order online or through the StreetFoodFinder app
- Pick-up at corresponding truck
ART AND FILM
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- John Carpenter’s Halloween 8 p.m. at Gateway Film Center ($11.50)
- Additional dates through Oct. 8
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Creative Writing Workshop with Mimi Chenfeld 5:30 p.m. online (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 9
- Glass Axis Annual Pumpkin Sale 11 a.m. at Glass Axis (FREE)
- Additional dates through Oct. 18
Saturday, Oct. 10
- 9th Annual Chalk the Block 10 a.m. at Easton Town Center (FREE)
- Black Art in the Park 2 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 11
- A Socially Distanced Halloween Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($40)
OTHER
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Watch Party: Columbus Crew vs. Montreal Impact 7:30 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Friday, Oct. 9
- Pop-Up Shop: Midwestern Outfitters 5 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Mini Fall Festival 10 a.m. at 154 Hawkes Ave. (FREE)
Sunday, Oct. 11
- National Coming Out Day 11 a.m. at Union Cafe (FREE)
- Pop-Up Shop: Wild Ohio Embroidery & Make Columbus Weird 4 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)