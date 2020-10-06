Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 9

The Blue Cats 6 p.m. at Woodlands Tavern (FREE)

TOO TRILL 3 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner ($10)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Emo Night! 6 p.m. at Skully’s Music-Diner (FREE before 8 p.m.) $5 cover charge after 8 p.m. Additional date: Oct. 24

Urban Jazz Coalition 7:30 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($40)

Sunday, Oct. 11

Hoodoo Soul Band 6 p.m. at Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen ($30) Additional time at 8:30 p.m.



FOOD AND DRINK

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Ross Heart Hospital Garden Virtual Cooking Class: Winterizing Your Garden 6 p.m. online (FREE)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Moonlight Market Pop-up Shop 6 p.m. at Gay Street between Third and High streets (FREE)

Columbus Taco Fest Grab-N-Go Noon at Ohio History Center (FREE) Additional date: Oct. 11 Pre-order online or through the StreetFoodFinder app Pick-up at corresponding truck



ART AND FILM

Wednesday, Oct. 7

John Carpenter’s Halloween 8 p.m. at Gateway Film Center ($11.50) Additional dates through Oct. 8



Thursday, Oct. 8

Creative Writing Workshop with Mimi Chenfeld 5:30 p.m. online (FREE)

Friday, Oct. 9

Glass Axis Annual Pumpkin Sale 11 a.m. at Glass Axis (FREE) Additional dates through Oct. 18



Saturday, Oct. 10

9th Annual Chalk the Block 10 a.m. at Easton Town Center (FREE)

Black Art in the Park 2 p.m. at Goodale Park (FREE)

Sunday, Oct. 11

A Socially Distanced Halloween Beer Tasting 2 p.m. at Grandview Theater & Drafthouse ($40)

OTHER

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Watch Party: Columbus Crew vs. Montreal Impact 7:30 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

Friday, Oct. 9

Pop-Up Shop: Midwestern Outfitters 5 p.m. at Land-Grant Brewing Company (FREE)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Mini Fall Festival 10 a.m. at 154 Hawkes Ave. (FREE)

Sunday, Oct. 11