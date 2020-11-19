University President Kristina M. Johnson praised the Ohio State community at a Thursday Board of Trustees meeting for combating the spread of the virus throughout the semester but expressed concern over the recent uptick in student cases — the university currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of nearly 3 percent among students.

Johnson said classes will start virtually the first two weeks of spring semester as planned; however, whether or not that virtual format extends longer will depend on trends at the time and guidance from health experts, Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

“We really, really need to buckle down and keep wearing your mask, keep socially distanced,” Johnson said.

Students will begin leaving campus this weekend for the last few weeks of the semester to be conducted virtually and are advised to receive a negative COVID-19 test before departing.

“This approach is based on the knowledge we gained through our extensive testing program and monitoring program,” Johnson said.

More than 4,500 students tested positive for COVID-19 fall semester, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Johnson said only two students were hospitalized.

Victims of former university physician Dr. Richard Strauss addressed the Board for the third time with personal testimonies and asked the university of today to provide more “restorative justice” to the victims. Strauss was the team doctor for 17 varsity sports and a physician at the university’s Student Wellness Center from 1978-98. An independent investigation in May 2019 found that Strauss abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his tenure and that Ohio State failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Also Thursday, the Board of Trustees approved the five fiscal year 2021 Presidential Goals, the first of the priorities being the university’s COVID-19 response. The other four include assessing executive leadership, time and change pillars, racial and social justice, and presidential engagement.

“Great institutions, especially in the midst of daunting challenges, must adapt and plan for the future and that’s exactly what our iconic institution is doing,” Johnson said.

The Board approved a resolution to posthumously award Chase Meola a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in the spring. Meola, a fifth-year in marketing, was killed Oct. 11 near an off-campus party.

The Board also approved $254 million in construction costs, including a $164.2 million budget increase for the Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care West Campus facility, $31.5 million for construction of an Energy Advancement and Innovation Center, $48.6 million for the second phase of Cannon Drive relocation and $9.7 million for an expansion of operating rooms in Ross Heart Hospital.

Real estate costs the Board voted to approve include the $1 million purchase of the land and building where Catfish Biff’s Pizza and Subs is located on West 11th Avenue, and land on Olentangy River Road on which the Wexner Medical Center’s Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center is located.