City of Columbus voters are projected to approve Issue 1 — which aims to establish an Electric Aggregation Program to bargain with electric companies by grouping a large portion of the city into a single electricity buyer.

Preliminary results show the issue will pass with 76 percent of the current vote tally, with 83 percent of precincts reporting.

The program combines residents and small businesses into a single bargaining group. According to multiple reports, the aggregate program will contract with American Electric Power, with the opportunity for residents to opt out of the program.

Proponents of Issue 1 include Mayor Andrew Ginther and the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club.

Leading up to the election, supporters proposed that the passing of the measure would allow for the city to bargain with an energy provider to offer clean, renewable energy and lower electric prices for residents.

There was no official opposition against the measure, according to Ballotpedia, but a noted downside by those opposed included the lack of options when selecting an energy provider.

Issue 1 was put on the ballot July 23 after a vote from the Columbus City Council.