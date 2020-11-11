In his latest coronavirus address to Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that universities may have to go virtual in January if the number of COVID-19 cases do not go down. DeWine also suggested that bars and restaurants may shut down in a week to prevent the spread of the virus.

DeWine said Ohio remains under a state of emergency and reissued the face-covering order with new provisions: businesses must post face-covering signs at all entrances and ensure employees and customers wear masks. A new retail compliance unit will be established to enforce the order.

“Wear a mask, so your friends, neighbors and family members might live,” DeWine said.

Businesses that fail to comply will first receive a written warning and could be shut down for 24 hours for a subsequent violation of the order, DeWine said.

This story will be updated with more information.