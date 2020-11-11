Mike Dewine in a conference about an update of the corona virus in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in his address to Ohio about steps the state will take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio Channel

In his latest coronavirus address to Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that universities may have to go virtual in January if the number of COVID-19 cases do not go down. DeWine also suggested that bars and restaurants may shut down in a week to prevent the spread of the virus.

DeWine said Ohio remains under a state of emergency and reissued the face-covering order with new provisions: businesses must post face-covering signs at all entrances and ensure employees and customers wear masks. A new retail compliance unit will be established to enforce the order. 

“Wear a mask, so your friends, neighbors and family members might live,” DeWine said.

Businesses that fail to comply will first receive a written warning and could be shut down for 24 hours for a subsequent violation of the order, DeWine said.

This story will be updated with more information.