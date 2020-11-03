No. 3 Ohio State increased its record to 2-0 for the third straight season after defeating then-No. 18 Penn State 38-25 in Happy Valley Saturday.

The Buckeyes seized control of the game from the early goings and held that control to a wire-to-wire victory.

Here are The Lantern’s five takeaways from the Buckeyes’ second game of the season.

Ohio State’s quick start set them up for the rest of the game.

After last week’s slow start against Nebraska, Ohio State dominated the opening possessions against Penn State.

The Buckeyes came out strong with a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive putting them in the lead 7-0 within the first two minutes of the game. Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson led this drive with a 62-yard tone-setting run on the first play of the game, followed by a 9-yard rush by redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague, which set up his 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to open the scoring in the game.

Not long after, the Buckeyes took advantage of the Nittany Lions failing to convert on fourth down from their own 45 on their opening drive and increased the score to 14-0 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Justin Fields to junior wide receiver Chris Olave.

This early lead fueled the momentum for the Buckeyes, which they took advantage of for the rest of the game.

Ohio State’s defense improves in the trenches following last week’s showing.

In the Buckeyes’ season-opener against Nebraska, the Ohio State defense allowed the Cornhuskers to rush for 217 yards, contributing to the 370 total yards for the game.

This week, Ohio State’s defense only allowed 325 total yards to the Nittany Lion offense. The biggest difference was seen in the run defense as the Buckeyes held Penn State’s attack to just 44 yards on the ground for an abysmal 1.6 average yards-per-carry.

The Buckeyes saw the most success come in the trenches as the defensive line wreaked havoc in both the Nittany Lions’ running and passing games. Ohio State’s defensive line sacked Penn State redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford five times throughout the contest.

“In order to have a good game you have to have a good offensive line, a good defensive line playing at their best and we know that on both sides of the ball, we wanted to make sure we got out on them early,” redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper said.

The Buckeyes wide receiver duo of Olave and Wilson have strong showings two weeks in a row.

Olave and Wilson both had more than 100 yards receiving for a second consecutive game, becoming the first receiver duo in Ohio State history to accomplish the feat.

Olave, who earned offensive player of the game honors, had seven receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson added 111 yards on a career-high 11 receptions.

Fields said the duo is a tremendous help to him in the passing game.

“Of course those guys are talented. They definitely make my job easier by the way they perform on the field. I’m just glad they’re on my team,” Fields said.

Ohio State’s kicking game was questionable after Blake Haubeil played on groin injury.

Late in the first quarter, senior kicker Blake Haubeil missed a 20-yard field goal and was replaced by junior kicker Dominic DiMaccio.

DiMaccio made his first field goal from 22 yards out, but missed wide on his second, a 23-yard chip shot, making him 1-for-2 on the game.

Following the game, head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Haubeil complained about a nagging groin injury prior to the start of the game.

“Hopefully we can get Blake healthy again and get that back in order because that was not good,” Day said.

Justin Fields leads Ohio State to victory with another impressive game.

Fields completed 28-of-34 passes Saturday and ended the game with 318 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Fields continued his campaign for the Heisman Trophy as he currently has six passing touchdowns and only seven incomplete passes on the season.

Day attributed Fields’ strong play to his practice and training from throughout the offseason and into the season.

“I’m proud of his preparation, I mean he worked really hard this week to get prepared in the meeting room and he was on it,” Day said. “When you can start to take the meeting room to the field quickly that’s when you really become special.”

Fields was awarded with Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week — sharing the award with Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

The Buckeyes return to action Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they face Rutgers in Ohio Stadium.