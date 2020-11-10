No. 3 Ohio State increased its record Saturday to 3-0 after defeating Rutgers (1-2) 49-27 at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes were led by quarterback Justin Fields who continues to campaign for the Heisman Trophy with his impressive gameplay this season.

Here are The Lantern’s five takeaways from the Buckeyes’ third game of the season.

Justin Fields’ throwing accuracy helped the Buckeyes score multiple close-catch touchdowns.

Out of the seven touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes Saturday night, five of them came off the arm of Fields.

Fields also added 314 passing yards — six yards off his career high — and completed 24-of-28 passing attempts while adding another touchdown on the ground.

“I’m just trying to win every game and go out there and do the best that I can, that’s my job,” Fields said.

Ohio State receivers continued strong play.

Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson has now added another 100-yard game to his resume, becoming just the fourth wide receiver in Ohio State history to have three straight games above the century mark.

Fields found Wilson six times for a total of 104 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson’s partner on the outside junior Chris Olave added two touchdowns. Fields found Olave five times for a total of 64 receiving yards.

This is the third week that the Buckeyes’ quarterback and wide receivers have combined for more than 160 yards and at least one touchdown.

“There’s just so much chemistry among us, we worked all offseason,” Olave said “I mean if I get open, Justin’s going to put the ball where it needs to be.”

Ohio State came out of the gates hot, held a 32-point lead going into halftime.

At the end of the first half, Ohio State jumped out to a 35-3 lead — an advantage it did not relinquish.

A strong showing from the defensive line contributed to the defense only allowing three points in the opening half.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys came out and played, 35-3 at halftime, really pretty dominant first half, the guys played well,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said.

After allowing two touchdowns in the first half against Nebraska, the Buckeyes have surrendered only three field goals in their last two first halves.

Rutgers’ unusual plays caught the Buckeyes off guard in the second half.

After leading by 32 points at halftime, the Buckeyes were unable to match the intensity in the second half and Rutgers took advantage with the help of some trick plays.

Rutgers’ back-to-back trick plays in the third quarter led to the Scarlet Knights’ first touchdown of the game.

The Buckeyes kept much of their starting lineup in for most of the game, something Fields said he did not anticipate.

Day said the lull was due to a lack of energy after having such a big lead from the first half.

“One of the things that’s real is you go up 35-3, and whatever time it is — 8:30, 9 o’clock on a Saturday night — the stadium’s empty, there’s no juice in the stadium, and so we have to do that, we have to bring our own energy,” Day said.

There are still plenty of question marks at the running back position.

Following a trip to Penn State that saw Ohio State pick up 208 yards on the ground and an increase in carries for redshirt sophomore back Master Teague III, the Buckeyes returned to a system reminiscent of the Nebraska game.

Against Penn State, Teague received the bulk of the carries with 23 while graduate Trey Sermon lagged behind with 13. On Saturday, the Buckeyes evenly distributed the carries between the two, as both finished with 12. Teague picked up 60 yards and Sermon finished with a team-high 68 yards.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said that Ohio State still has confidence in its running back-by-committee system.

“Every game is a little different with the flow and opportunity and how many plays you get,” Wilson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a negative. I think the more they play, I think missing preseason, missing some of the contact, I think as they play through contact and get more confident, they’ll continue to be more decisive, more assertive with their reads.”