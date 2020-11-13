Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields has accounted for more touchdowns than incompletions, a statistic which he said Wednesday is his “craziest” this season.

Fields has thrown 11 touchdowns and run for two more while throwing just 11 incompletions — four of which were dropped by the intended receiver. Fields has also averaged 10.9 yards per attempt and over 300 passing yards per game.

“Being in this offense, playing with someone like Justin, he’s always going to put it where it needs to be,” sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Tuesday.

Although the quality of opponents thus far has not matched that of the final three games of 2019, Fields has made a significant leap in passing consistency and accuracy from then to now.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fields’ adjusted completion percentage — which accounts for situations such as dropped passes or throwaways — puts Fields’ pass accuracy regularly about 90 percent and above in 2020.

Fields completed 61.7 percent of his passes with eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the final three games last season — compared to a completion percentage of 86.7 percent and 11 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions this year.

Fields said he took advantage of the prolonged offseason and he’s not surprised by the results from his work since last season.

“It’s definitely not surprising by the way I’ve worked in the offseason,” Fields said Wednesday. “I think from all the work I’ve put in and all the time that I’ve spent, I think it’s paying off right now.”

The improved consistency has extended to deep throws as well. Fields has completed 73 percent of passes 20 yards or more in 2020, up from 44 percent in the final three games of 2019.

All but one of Fields’ eight completions beyond 20 yards have been to Wilson or junior wide receiver Chris Olave. Against Rutgers, Wilson became the first Ohio State receiver in 21 years to record 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

“[Wilson’s] a great athlete, great receiver, has great hands, can track the ball well, can really jump out the gym,” Fields said. “He’s an all-around athlete and great player, so it’s easy throwing to him.”

In the national scope, Fields’ accuracy is unparalleled among quarterbacks who have played multiple games this season. Heisman contenders such as Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones, BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson and Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence rank in the top 15 of completion percentage nationally but still sit well behind Fields.

Comparing players across conferences with a jumbled season schedule is difficult, and its impact on Heisman voters could be unpredictable. Right now, Fields’ biggest obstacle in the Heisman race is the Big Ten’s decision to not start until late October, thus dampening Fields’ raw passing totals — an issue compounded by a canceled game Saturday due to COVID-19 cases at Maryland.

Although Fields included winning the Heisman on his list of personal goals this offseason, he said Wednesday that his primary focus now is the success of the team.

“I think you just have to prioritize what goals are more important to you,” Fields said. “I think our team goals are first on my list because I think people look at that at a different level.”

Regardless of how many games or total passing yards Fields has under his belt come the Dec. 7 Heisman voting deadline, maintaining these numbers plays a key role in Fields’ other offseason goals — beating Michigan and winning a national championship.

“Of course I see [Heisman talk] on social media,” Fields said. “At the end of the day, if I don’t continue what I’m doing, even this week or next week, all those talks and all of that’s a moot point. So, I’m not really focused on that, I’m just focused on staying consistent and keeping the same routine, and going out there and doing my best each and every play.”